Kerala’s Orchid Rescue: What It Takes to Save Native Plants from Road Expansion

A roadside tree can carry far more life than its leaves suggest, including orchids that depend on its bark, shade and moisture to survive. Removing that tree for a wider road can destroy an entire growing space in a single day, making rescue a race against machinery and time. In Kerala, researchers followed thousands of displaced orchids to find out whether moving them into public landscapes could give them a lasting chance.

The research, "When Roads Remove Trees, Conservation Must Move Fast: A Rescue Translocation Model for Keralam's Native Epiphytic Orchids," published in Plants, documents the recovery of native orchids rescued during road expansion. Mithun Venugopal, Pradeep N. Sukumaran and Viswambharan Sarasan tracked survival, flowering, seed-capsule production and public engagement, finding encouraging early recovery alongside clear limits to what relocation can achieve.

Thousands of Rescued Orchids Established New Roots

The team assessed 27,324 mature orchids representing 21 native species, relocated to Sarovaram Biopark, Malabar Botanical Garden and Kappad Beach in Kozhikode. The plants were placed on 26 host-tree taxa, known as phorophytes; These epiphytic orchids grow on trees rather than in the ground, making suitable attachment surfaces and surrounding conditions central to their recovery.

Rescue teams recovered clumps from trees already felled or scheduled for removal, checked their condition and secured them to recipient trees with stable bark contact and shelter where practical. Placement depended on the urgency of rescue, transport, available trees and capacity for care, rather than a balanced experimental plan.

After 12–24 months, 19,511 orchids remained alive, giving an overall survival rate of 71.4%. Among those survivors, 5,224 flowered, equivalent to 26.8%, and 1,934 of the flowering plants produced seed capsules, equivalent to 37%. These results show progress through separate stages of recovery; flowering and capsule formation do not establish that a population can replace itself naturally.

Sheltered Landscapes Offered the Strongest Start

Sarovaram Biopark recorded 87.7% survival, compared with 47.3% at Malabar Botanical Garden and 28.7% at Kappad Beach. The urban wetland also supported the largest total numbers of flowering and capsule-producing orchids. Its mangroves, canals and standing water may have helped maintain moisture and soften temperature extremes, creating conditions that supported establishment.

Kappad presented a harsher coastal setting, exposed to wind, sunlight and potentially salt spray. Among its surviving orchids, 35.6% flowered, and 62.3% of those flowering plants produced capsules, the highest proportions at these later stages across the three sites. Those figures describe the relatively small group that survived substantial losses; they do not make the beach the best overall relocation site.

Local exposure and moisture offer plausible explanations for the differences, but conditions at individual attachment points were not measured. Orchid species composition accounted for much of the variation in recovery, and site and host-tree identity remained associated with outcomes after adjustment. Stronger root growth was the most consistent positive indicator across survival, flowering and capsule production. Leaf dimensions showed different relationships at different stages, making roots a more useful early monitoring signal.

Restricted-Range Species Needed More Careful Placement

The rescue included 12 regional endemic species: eight native only to India and four restricted to India and Sri Lanka. Of 6,126 relocated plants in this group, 3,368 survived, or 55%, with 510 flowering and 207 producing capsules. Their survival was lower than the overall rate and varied sharply between locations, underlining the need for careful placement.

A sensitive subset associated with high-altitude, hill and mist forests also showed early recovery in the lowland recipient landscapes. Of 3,146 plants, 1,671 survived, equivalent to 53.1%, with 349 flowering and 116 producing capsules. Sarovaram offered the strongest survival for this group, suggesting that sheltered, humid conditions deserve priority in further trials.

The authors reported that 11 of the 12 regional endemic species lacked global IUCN Red List assessments, leaving important gaps in knowledge about their conservation status. The absence of an assessment should not be read as evidence of low risk. Unequal placement across sites and host trees also prevents the study from providing universal recommendations for particular orchid–tree combinations.

Seeds and Public Interest Open the Next Chapter

Seeds containing visible embryos occurred in every assessed capsule collection, offering material for future conservation work. The researchers did not formally test whether those seeds were viable or could germinate, so embryo presence alone cannot confirm the formation of a new generation. Long-term recovery will depend on suitable growing spaces, pollinators and compatible fungi that support orchid establishment.

A separate pilot demonstrated one possible route forward: seeds of Dendrobium macrostachyum, mixed with leaf mould and applied to crevices in Terminalia chebula bark, germinated and developed leaves and attached roots. Those seeds came from previously established plants, not the orchids tracked in the current rescue. The demonstration tested a method involving one orchid species and one host-tree context; it did not prove natural regeneration from the monitored plants.

The public displays also attracted attention. Sarovaram receives about 510,920 paying visitors annually, and QR labels for 10 orchid species recorded 126,251 scans over two years. Three species accounted for 42.7% of scans, and less conspicuous Bulbophyllum orchids also attracted interest. Scans measure interactions rather than unique visitors, learning or changed behaviour; projections of greater engagement from expanded displays and labelling were illustrative scenarios.

The findings support surveys before tree felling, rescue before unavoidable removal, small trial plantings, native host-tree networks and monitoring from root attachment through reproduction. Emergency placement was not randomised, the follow-up covered only one to two years, and some model estimates were unstable, particularly those for capsule production.

The researchers recommend at least five to ten years of monitoring to establish whether seedlings survive and mature. Rescue can retain thousands of plants facing destruction, but lasting conservation still depends on protecting habitat and rebuilding the conditions orchids need to renew their populations.