Heartbreak High: The global hits reboot renewed for Season 2! Know more

Netflix streaming the Australian comedy-drama Heartbreak High has been renewed for a second season. The series is a reboot of the 1994 series which was first screened on Network Ten. After an impressive debut, without any doubt, Netflix announced Heartbreak High Season 2 within 25 days.

After starting airing Heartbreak High Season 1 the series was the most-watched television show on Netflix in Australia and then within three days, the streamer confirmed that Heartbreak High is also now in its top ten most viewed television shows globally.

Heartbreak High is inspired by the original show by Michael Jenkins and Ben Gannon. it is a feature film that runs more than 200 episodes from 1994 to 1999. The series was initially broadcast on Channel 10 and later on ABC in Australia, it was eventually syndicated in more than 70 countries including the U.K., U.S., Germany, Argentina, Mexico, India and Indonesia. The feature film was translated into several languages.

The show is a spin-off of the 1993 Australian feature film The Heartbreak Kid, which also featured Alex Dimitriades, Nico Lathouris, Doris Younane, Scott Major and Katherine Halliday as early versions of their Heartbreak High characters.

In 2020, Netflix announced an 8-episode reboot, created by Hannah Carroll Chapman that aired in September 2022.

The reboot version received praise for its racial, sexuality, gender and neurodivergent representation, realism towards modern teenhood, costumes and visuals. It was also positively compared to other popular modern teen dramas (which viewers found it very similar to), including Euphoria, Never Have I Ever and Sex Education.

In an interview with THR, Heartbreak High's producer Carly Heaton, a veteran of the Australian TV industry talked about the success of the first season.

"The biggest thing was that it was so much more representative of what Australian youth actually looked like, rather than the glossy, blue-eyed blonde-haired versions we tend to get coming out of this country. "

He added: "Obviously, I'm of an Anglo background, but I grew up in public school and all of my friends didn't look like that. My friends looked like what you saw on Heartbreak High. It also had a very big class aspect to it. We very rarely saw shows that had working- to middle-class kids in them. It had always been this aspirational thing where you featured sort of richer kids, and the audience was sort of peering into their world. Heartbreak High had single parents and it felt real because a lot of people were struggling. And then there was always a little love, which just pulled you in as a teen. But most importantly, you could recognize yourself and I think that's why it became so immensely popular, with seven seasons — back when they were doing soap seasons of, like, 50 episodes."

According to Variety, the production company, Fremantle Australia and NewBe will produce Heartbreak High Season 2 and most of the cast return to play their role.

Heartbreak High is set once again at the fictional Hartley High School. The reboot follows the students and teachers of Hartley High as they navigate racial tensions in Australia, high school romances, and all sorts of teen anxiety.

After a map detailing the sexual exploits of Hartley High's students is discovered graffiti on the wall of the school, all of the students whose names were on it are forced to attend a new sexual education course called the Sexual Literacy Tutorial.

The release date for Heartbreak High Season 2 is yet to be announced, though it's too early to expect the release date. Still, we can expect the second part of the reboot series in the Q4 of 2022.

