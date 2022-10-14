Love, Death + Robots Volume 4: Everything we know so far

Netflix's American adult animated anthology series, Love, Death & Robots (stylized as LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS) has officially renewed for season 4. Netflix announced the animated anthology series in August this year, via Instagram with the caption: "Love, Death + Robots Volume IV is a GO."

Blur Studio produced and Tim Miller created miniseries contain different narratives and animation, produced by different animation studios from around the world. Each episode explores genres including comedy, horror, science fiction and fantasy. The show has received acclaim from critics, with praise for each episode's animation style, creativity, diverse storylines, and themes. The show has won several accolades from the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The series first premiered on Netflix back in March 2019 and was renewed in June of the same year. The second and third season were released on May 21, 2021, and May 20, 2022, respectively.

Netflix's Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 which came to Netflix in May of this year, was acclaimed for its incredible animation work. The show will feature a variety of short animated stories that fall in the genres of sci-fi, horror, and, occasionally, fantasy. Netflix revealed that Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 will feature nine stories which are all appreciated for their unique storylines. So far a release date for Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 is yet to be announced.

Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen serve as executive producers on the series, with Jennifer Yuh Nelson serving as supervising director in Love, Death + Robots Volume 4.

We will keep updating you on Netflix Love, Death + Robots Volume IV as soon as we get anything new. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more news on short animated stories!

