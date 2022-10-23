Left Menu

Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor's romantic comedy 'Shaandaar' turns 7

Dharam Productions on Saturday celebrated the 7th anniversary of bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor's romantic comedy film 'Shaandaar'.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor's romantic comedy film 'Shaandaar' on Saturday turned 7. Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a post, which they captioned, "Some #Shaandaar fun guaranteed. #7YearsOfShaandaar."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkAS9tHLeJ2/ Helmed by Vikas Behl and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Karan Johar, the film also starred Pankaj Kapur, Sanjay Kapoor and Sanah Kapur in prominent roles.

Released in the year 2015, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. Party tracks of the film 'Gulaabo' and 'Shaam Shaandaar' received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Meanwhile, Alia was recently seen in a sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part -1 Shiva' along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji the film gathered amazing responses from the audience and the film collected over Rs 300 crores gross at the box office.

She will be next seen in director Karan Johar's next romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Shahid, on the other hand, will be soon making his grand digital debut with director Raj & DK's upcoming action thriller series 'Farzi' along with Vijay Sethupathi. The series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from that, he also has director Ali Abbas Zafar's next 'Bloody Daddy' in his kitty. (ANI)

