Left Menu

Amazon's LEO Satellites Soar with Delta Partnership for In-Flight Wi-Fi

Amazon's Leo satellite internet unit inked a deal with Delta Air Lines for in-flight Wi-Fi across 500 planes starting in 2028, intensifying competition with Starlink. This collaboration adds to Amazon's rapid satellite deployment as it targets global satellite internet dominance similar to SpaceX's achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:35 IST
Amazon's LEO Satellites Soar with Delta Partnership for In-Flight Wi-Fi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon's Leo satellite internet service has expanded its reach to the skies with a new partnership with Delta Air Lines. The deal, set to commence in 2028, will provide in-flight Wi-Fi to passengers on 500 planes and marks Amazon's second significant aviation partnership.

The agreement underscores the growing competition with Elon Musk's Starlink, the leader in satellite internet service with a vast network of deployed satellites. Delta joins the list of airlines betting on satellite technology to enhance passenger experience with more reliable Wi-Fi.

With an investment of at least $10 billion, Amazon is set to dramatically increase its satellite launches. However, the company faces criticism over its deployment pace, intensifying a competitive rivalry in the burgeoning space internet market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Major Oil Shipment in Three Months Revives Cuban Hope

First Major Oil Shipment in Three Months Revives Cuban Hope

 Global
2
GHMC Seizes and Releases Jayalalithaa's Building Over Property Tax Dues

GHMC Seizes and Releases Jayalalithaa's Building Over Property Tax Dues

 India
3
Embraer and Adani Group: Building India's Aviation Future, One Aircraft at a Time

Embraer and Adani Group: Building India's Aviation Future, One Aircraft at a...

 India
4
Navigating Tensions: China's Strategic Passage through Strait of Hormuz

Navigating Tensions: China's Strategic Passage through Strait of Hormuz

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026