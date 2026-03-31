Amazon's LEO Satellites Soar with Delta Partnership for In-Flight Wi-Fi

Amazon's Leo satellite internet service has expanded its reach to the skies with a new partnership with Delta Air Lines. The deal, set to commence in 2028, will provide in-flight Wi-Fi to passengers on 500 planes and marks Amazon's second significant aviation partnership.

The agreement underscores the growing competition with Elon Musk's Starlink, the leader in satellite internet service with a vast network of deployed satellites. Delta joins the list of airlines betting on satellite technology to enhance passenger experience with more reliable Wi-Fi.

With an investment of at least $10 billion, Amazon is set to dramatically increase its satellite launches. However, the company faces criticism over its deployment pace, intensifying a competitive rivalry in the burgeoning space internet market.

(With inputs from agencies.)