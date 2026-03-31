Amazon's LEO Satellites Soar with Delta Partnership for In-Flight Wi-Fi
Amazon's Leo satellite internet unit inked a deal with Delta Air Lines for in-flight Wi-Fi across 500 planes starting in 2028, intensifying competition with Starlink. This collaboration adds to Amazon's rapid satellite deployment as it targets global satellite internet dominance similar to SpaceX's achievements.
Amazon's Leo satellite internet service has expanded its reach to the skies with a new partnership with Delta Air Lines. The deal, set to commence in 2028, will provide in-flight Wi-Fi to passengers on 500 planes and marks Amazon's second significant aviation partnership.
The agreement underscores the growing competition with Elon Musk's Starlink, the leader in satellite internet service with a vast network of deployed satellites. Delta joins the list of airlines betting on satellite technology to enhance passenger experience with more reliable Wi-Fi.
With an investment of at least $10 billion, Amazon is set to dramatically increase its satellite launches. However, the company faces criticism over its deployment pace, intensifying a competitive rivalry in the burgeoning space internet market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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