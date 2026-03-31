Amazon and Delta Join Forces to Challenge Starlink in Aerial Connectivity Race

In a strategic alliance, Amazon's Leo satellite internet arm has joined forces with Delta Air Lines to offer in-flight Wi-Fi on 500 planes starting in 2028. This collaboration poses a direct challenge to Elon Musk's Starlink, intensifying the competition for dominance in the aerial internet sphere.

Meanwhile, NASA continues the momentum of its Artemis program. With a historic mission planned for April 1, the program seeks to send U.S. astronauts to the moon for the first time in over 50 years, reinforcing the nation's space influence amidst increasing competition from China.

Additionally, various players in the space industry, such as Eutelsat and Voyager Technologies, are actively pursuing strategic partnerships and technological advancements, indicating a broader trend towards private-sector involvement in space exploration.