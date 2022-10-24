Kanye West says he won't be cancelled for anti-Semitic tweets days after Balenciaga cuts ties with him

Left Menu

Kanye West thinks that he won't be cancelled for his anti-Semitic comments. Kanye addressed Balenciaga cutting ties with him while speaking to TMZ and said, "I ain't losing no money... The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days."

Kanye West thinks that he won't be cancelled for his anti-Semitic comments, as per a Page Six report. Many companies have cut ties from Kanye post his anti-Semitic tweets, and it looks like the star thinks, it's not doing him any harm.

Kanye addressed Balenciaga cutting ties with him while speaking to TMZ and said, "I ain't losing no money... The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days." He said that people are merely cutting ties with him to "mute him. He mentioned that people are doing so to simply "score points," according to Page Six.

He further added that it's not easy to cancel him - "We here, baby, we ain't going nowhere." He defended his anti-Semitic commend and told TMZ, "I want to talk about the Jewish comment, it's actually proven the exact point that I made."

According to Page Six, Kanye recently hired Johnny Depp's laywer Camille Vasquez to represent him. Speaking to TMZ, Kanye claimed that his comments have united human race as one. "It's going to take all of us to come together. We gotta get the truth before we can get the love if not we are just loving the lies," he said.

He continued, "They never expected someone to have the platform. It's not that anyone is afraid, they're afraid of us not being afraid anymore. They can't use all the tactics. I'm talking about my life has been threatened for having a political opinion. To wear the wrong color hat or the audacity of me as a black man to have a White Lives Matter T-shirt. I've seen white people wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. it's pretty one-sided if you think about it." (ANI)

