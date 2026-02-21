Left Menu

Johnny Depp's Heartfelt Support for Ailing Friend Eric Dane

Actor Johnny Depp offered a compassionate gesture by opening his Los Angeles home to Eric Dane during Dane's battle with ALS. Dane, known for his role on 'Grey's Anatomy', spent his final months at Depp's residence, receiving support from family and friends as his health declined.

Johnny Depp, Eric Dane (Photo/Instagram/@johnnydepp/@realericdane). Image Credit: ANI
In a heartfelt gesture of support, actor Johnny Depp extended his generosity by opening his Los Angeles residence to fellow actor Eric Dane during his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Dane, best known for his role on 'Grey's Anatomy', stayed cost-free in Depp's home until his passing on February 19.

According to E! News, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star's kindness came at a critical time as Dane's health was deteriorating rapidly. Reflecting on the situation the day after Dane's death, longtime friend and former co-star Patrick Dempsey described the challenges Dane faced.

"He was losing his ability to speak, became bedridden, and experienced significant difficulty swallowing," Dempsey revealed, emphasizing the quick decline in Dane's quality of life, as reported by E! News. Throughout his illness, Dane maintained close ties with his ex-wife Rebecca Gayheart, who was actively involved in his care despite their separation in 2017.

Gayheart, in an essay published in December 2025, shared personal insights into Dane's final months, detailing the intensive care he required. "Eric has 24/7 nurses now," she wrote, noting the dedication needed for the 21 shifts per week that she occasionally covered due to staffing gaps.

Gayheart expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from friends, family, and colleagues after Dane publicly disclosed his diagnosis. "The generosity and willingness to share resources and experiences were profoundly encouraging," she wrote, adding that connecting with other women facing similar hardships had been particularly meaningful. "I am so grateful," she reflected. (ANI)

