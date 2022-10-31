Lookism Chapter 421: Can Daniel Park save Yohan & Seongeun?

South Korean manhwas (comic series) are getting popular very fast. Just like Japanese mangas and K-dramas are popular with global viewers, manhwas are now seeing a surge in popularity throughout the world. Audiences around the world regularly follow manhwas like The Druid Of Seoul Station, 66,666 Years: Advent of the Dark Mage, Tower of God, Lookism and more.

Today we will discuss Lookism which is acclaimed worldwide for its plotline. Fans will also see an anime adaptation of the manhwa by Studio Mir. It is set to be released globally on Netflix in November 2022.

Lookism Chapter 421 is the upcoming segment to release soon. Before discussing the current plotline, let's have a short synopsis of Lookism South Korean webtoon written and illustrated by Park Tae-joon.

Lookism revolves around a high-school student, Park HyungSeok who is looked down on by his fellow student for his obesity. Getting bullied and harassed every day, he asks his mother to transfer him to a new school. He moves to Seoul and plans to attend a new high school. A few nights before he begins school, somehow he receives a new body that is tall, muscular, and handsome. When one body is in use, the other falls asleep. Now he can switch bodies by waking up the sleeping one. Now he is seen as the handsome one for the daytime and the original for the night.

In the previous chapter, Vasco's appearance in Lookism in chapter 418 is expected to change the course of Big Deal and Ilhae's fight. Fans also witness Yohan and Manager Kim fighting fiercely. Seeing his fighting ability of Yohan, Manager Kim guesses that stopping Yohan would not be easy. At the end of the chapter, Jahyun and Vasco appear.

ManhwaLookism Chapter 421 will reveal it is a plan by the chairman of Baekho for Mr. Kim so that they do not lose 2 VIPs. Manager Kim intends to attack Yohan's eyes. Besides, Gimyung jot down a strategy to defeat Seongeun by keeping a safe distance. On the other hand, Park HyungSeok is returning from the training session with Jonggun. Can Park Hyung Seok save Yohan and Seongeun?

Lookism Chapter 419 is set to be released on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The raw scans and the spoilers will be out two to three days before the original release.

Readers can read the Manhwa in English on Webtoon. Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean Manhwa.

