Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban and more join cast of Apple's 'Severance' S2

Actors Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban and Alia Shawkat have boarded the cast for the second season of Apple's workplace thriller series ''Severance''.

In a statement, the streaming service said the sophomore chapter of the Ben Stiller-directed series has started production.

The main cast of Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken are all returning for the second season.

They will be joined by Christie, Balaban and Shawkat as well as Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Olafur Darri Olafsson, John Noble, and Merritt Wever.

''We are thrilled and delighted to be back ong set for the exciting second chapter of 'Severance'. Though we don't know how long we've been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn't be happier. Praise Kier,'' Stiller said in a statement.

The show, which debuted on Apple TV+ in February this year, follows Mark (Scott), an employee of Lumon Industries who agrees to a ''severance'' program in which his non-work memories are separated from his work memories.

“Severance” is written and created by Dan Erickson. Stiller directs and serves as executive producer alongside Erickson, Nicky Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Scott, Caroline Baron, Sam Donovan and Richie Schwartz.

