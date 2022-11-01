Left Menu

AP Dhillon recovering after getting injured during US tour

Singer-rapper AP Dhillon on Tuesday said he has been hospitalised after suffering an injury during his ongoing US tour.The Indo-Canadian musician, whose full name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, shared the news on Instagram Stories where he also posted a photo of his injured right arm from the hospital.Dhillon said due to his injury, his performances scheduled in Californias San Francisco and Los Angeles have been postponed.To all my fans in California...

''To all my fans in California... It breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in SF and LA are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour. I'm doing well and expected to fully recover, however I will not be able to perform at this time,'' the 29-year-old rapper wrote.

''I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets, they will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates,'' he added.

Dhillon is known for chartbuster tracks such as ''Brown Munde'', ''Insane'' and ''Excuses''.

In the subsequent post, the rapper said his two San Francisco gigs, scheduled for November 1 and 2, will now take place on December 13 and 14. Whereas, his Los Angeles concert, which was to take place on November 4, will now happen on December 11.

