Kareena Kapoor enjoys lunch date with her ladies in London

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture from her lunch date with the ladies including her sister Karisma and Rima Jain. The 'Good Newwz' actor took to her Instagram story and treated fans with a new picture from her London trip.

In the picture, Kareena was seen posing with her aunt Rima Jain, Karisma and others. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Lunching with the ladies," with heart emoji.

Kareena is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta's project in London. Recently, shared a glimpse of how she is spending a day off from the shoot with her younger son Jeh. Speaking of the project, it is being helmed by Hansal Mehta. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Kareena.

On working with Kareena, Ektaa has earlier shared, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she's finally joined the bandwagon now! I've always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film." Ektaa added, "It's been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I'm so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here's to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!"

Apart from that, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.Kareena flew down to London a few days ago and ever since the actor has been sharing many posts to keep her fans updated.(ANI)

