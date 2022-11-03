Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 274 to feature Boruto’s quest for mythical Hawk

The latest Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode ended with teacher Hana regaining her senses, and the case being fully solved. This means that the next Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode, aka, Episode 274 does not have any cliffhanger to solve. But still, the upcoming episode will continue the story from where the previous episode concluded. Here's what to expect from the upcoming episode:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 274

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 274 is titled "A Flightless Hawk." According to the preview release, the forthcoming episode will focus on Boruto, the central character of the story. He will help his teacher to find the legendary hawk which can fly a thousand distances overnight.

In Boruto Episode 274, fans can also see more about Himawari. Will she become a shinobi? Both Himawari and Kawaki will work together.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 273

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 273 titled "Farewell, Academy!" shows Hana revealing her disorder to her opponents and using Fire Style to force Kawaki and Himawari into cover. Kawaki and Himawari attempt to strike from multiple directions, but Hana traps them and Kae in a Wind Style jutsu. However, the two didn't back down.

Himawari releases her Byakugan, while Kawaki continuously protects her so that they could still track Hana and see her next move. They manage to overpower Hana. Meanwhile, others arrive with Sai and Kae and reveal that ANBU Black Ops arrested Hana's associates. Hana's teacher personality tries to protect the students from the assassin. With the inspiration of her students, Hana can overcome her assassin personality.

Shikamaru sends Hana sensei to medical care so she could continue teaching in the future. Naruto praises Kawaki for his deeds. Kae says goodbye to everybody and left to return to the Land of Bamboo to perform her duties. At the Uzumaki homestead, Himawari said her family that she is thinking to become a shinobi as she enjoyed the adventure, academy classes and everything.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 274 release details

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 274 will release on November 6, 2022. The episode will stream in Japanese with English subtitles. Fans in the U.S. can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of BorutoNaruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Pacific Time – 01:30 hrs

Australia Central Time – 03:30 hrs

Eastern Time – 04:30 hrs

India Time – 14:00 hrs

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga.