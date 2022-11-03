Huge Marijuana compound coming up in New York soon; deets inside

The state of New York is all set to get a massive weed compound! According to New York Post, a large compound spread across 433,000 square feet where marijuana will be cultivated will be built in the state of New York.

New York Post quoted a Real Deal report according to which, the marijuana compound will be built in Hudson. A medical marijuana company Cresco Labs marked the start of construction last week with a ceremony. The company is based out of Chicago. The upcoming compound in New York will be used for cannabis cultivation, processing, packaging, and distribution.

According to New York Post, 75 full-time employees will be employed throughout the first phase to renovate the standing building. More than 375 individuals will construct a new one in the second stage. The news comes at a point when New York is struggling to open its first legal dispensaries open across the state.

Ahead of state-approved operations, illegal smoke businesses have gained popularity, especially in New York's Manhattan. Although it is still illegal to sell cannabis without a license, enforcement of the law mostly stopped ever since the state legalized marijuana for recreational use in March last year. (ANI)

