Left Menu

Ryan Reynolds to receive Icon Award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-11-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 11:00 IST
Ryan Reynolds to receive Icon Award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Ryan Reynolds Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds will be honoured with the People's Icon award at the 2022 edition of the People's Choice Awards.

The 46-year-old actor will receive the honour for his contributions to film and television during a ceremony, to be held on December 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, NBCUniversal said.

''In any endeavor – whether it's acting, producing, marketing or business – Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience.

''He's received many accolades over the years, but it's these innate qualities that makes him so beloved. We cannot wait to present Ryan with 'The People's Icon' award at this year's show,'' said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Live Events at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

At the 2022 "People's Choice Awards", Reynolds is also nominated in the "Male Movie Star" and "Comedy Movie Star" categories for his performance in his newest film ''The Adam Project''.

He will be next seen in ''Spirited'', alongside Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. The movie will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022