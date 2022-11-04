Left Menu

Emraan Hashmi flaunts his washboard abs in shirtless picture

Emraan Hashmi, on Friday, shared a shirtless image of him from his workout session.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 15:02 IST
Emraan Hashmi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Emraan Hashmi, on Friday, treated his fans by sharing a shirtless image of him from his workout session. In the picture, the 'Jannat' star is seen flaunting his abs while taking a mirror selfie at a gym.

Alongside the image, Emraan shared his fitness mantra. "Train early and start your day strong !! #5amworkout," he wrote.

Emraan's image left his fans in awe of his toned physique. "Hottest," a social media user commented.

"Killer look," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan was last seen in the horror film 'Dybbuk' alongside actor Nikita Dutta, which was streamed on Amazon Prime Video. He will be next seen in a family entertainer film 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Helmed by Raj Mehta has helmed the film.

Apart from that, it has been speculated that the 'Jannat 2' actor is going to portray a negative character opposite Salman Khan in Yash Raj Film's 'Tiger 3'. The official announcement from the makers is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

