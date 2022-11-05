Left Menu

Naseeruddin Shah to appear in cameo role in Rumana Molla's 'Minimum'

Molla, who earlier acted with Shah in the National Award-winning movie Irada 2017, said she felt fortunate to direct the veteran star in Minimum.This film has been a labour of love and I can definitely say that all the turmoil was worth it.

Updated: 05-11-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 17:46 IST
Naseeruddin Shah Image Credit: Facebook (NaseeruddinOfficial)
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah will be seen in a special role in the upcoming international drama ''Minimum''.

Rumana Molla has acted and directed the movie, which will also feature Saba Azad, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Namit Das.

Set in Belgium, the film deals with transactional marriage and migration with themes of love, affection and friendship at the core. Molla, who earlier acted with Shah in the National Award-winning movie ''Irada'' (2017), said she felt fortunate to direct the veteran star in ''Minimum''.

''This film has been a labour of love and I can definitely say that all the turmoil was worth it. And shooting with Naseer sir was truly a dream come true. I never thought I would get to act with him again, let alone direct him. I feel unbelievably fortunate. His kindness and his generosity are unparalleled. He truly is the greatest,'' the actor-director said in a statement.

''Minimum'' follows the story of a newly-wed immigrant Fauzia, who lands in a house that isn't hers with her mother-in-law, Ruxana, who insidiously keeps her captive. ''She finds out that everything she had been told about her husband Ali was a lie and loses all hope until a French tutor, Laurie, is hired to teach her the basics. An atypical friendship is forged, secrets are revealed and Fauzia learns to demand more than the bare minimum,'' the official plotline read.

Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film was shot on location in Belgium as well as Serbia and India. ''Minimum'' is backed by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films and is expected to release in early 2023.

