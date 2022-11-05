Left Menu

Find out how SRK described his 'bhai' Salman Khan in one word

Shah Rukh Khan conducted the #AskSRK session on Twitter during which he revealed his bond with Salman Khan.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 19:50 IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Shah Rukh Khan expressed his love for "bhai" Salman Khan during an interaction with his fans on social media. On Saturday, SRK conducted the #AskSRK session on Saturday, during which a fan asked him about Salman Khan.

The user wrote, "One Word About Salman Khan," 'Pathaan' actor replied, "Awesome and very kind (sorry two words) but bhai hai na." As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan had a massive fallout with actor Salman Khan at actor Katrina Kaif's birthday in 2008 after which both the celebs were not on talking terms but with time both the actor's got their issues resolved and were seen sharing the screen space in 'Tubelight' in the year 2017 for the first time after their fight. Salman even visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence during Aryan Khan's arrest.

Salman will also be seen doing a cameo in SRK's upcoming movie 'Pathaan'. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. On his birthday, King Khan unveiled the official teaser of his next action thriller film 'Pathaan'.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser is currently getting a lot of praise from the audience. 'Pathaan' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty. (ANI)

