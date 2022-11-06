"Privilege to get...", says Kangana Ranaut after meeting Assam CM

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently filming 'Emergency' in Assam, paid a visit to Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Saturday. The 'Queen' actor is seen gifting Sarma in a brief video of the meeting. Post that, Sarma could be seen offering Kangana a traditional Assamese stole.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently filming 'Emergency' in Assam, paid a visit to Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Saturday. On Saturday, the 'Queen' star took to her Instagram, and shared her gratitude towards Assam's 'honourable' Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, she captioned the post, "Such a delight to meet. Honourable Chief Minister Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji.... He extended his support for our team as we begin our outdoor schedule very soon in various locations across Assam ... Such an honour and privilege to get his support and encouragement Many thanks, sir." The meeting is said to be a courtesy call by the 35-year-old star.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CklSaA_IzuD/ On the other hand, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted some glimpses from the meeting, he wrote,"Happy to have met actor, writer and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut Ji in my office today. I'm glad that she will be shooting one of her productions in Assam. I thanked her and assured all help for her production,"

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1588912606471139329 The 'Queen' actor is seen gifting Sarma in a brief video of the meeting. Post that, Sarma could be seen offering Kangana a traditional Assamese stole.

In her upcoming period drama 'Emergency', Kangana will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Talking about Kangana's upcoming projects, she will be seen in 'Tiku Weds Sheru' marks the first project produced by Kangana's production house, Manikarnika Films. Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The official release date from the makers is still awaited. (ANI)

