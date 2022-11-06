Left Menu

Bipasha Basu flaunts her full-grown baby bump in new selfie with Karan Singh Grover

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu, on Sunday, looked super cute as shared an adorable selfie with her hubby Karan Singh Grover.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 14:25 IST
Bipasha Basu flaunts her full-grown baby bump in new selfie with Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu, on Sunday, looked super cute as shared an adorable selfie with her hubby Karan Singh Grover. Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhoom: 2' actor captioned the post, "My world."

In the picture, Bipasha could be seen flaunting her full-grown baby bump and her pregnancy glow. Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022