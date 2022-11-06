Kamal Haasan to collaborate with Mani Ratnam for next film

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he will be working with master filmmaker Mani Ratnam for his next flick.

The new film will mark their first collaboration in 35 years after they worked together on 1987 action drama ''Nayakan''.

Haasan, who recently starred in ''Vikram'', shared the news in a post on Twitter, a day ahead of his 68th birthday.

''Here we go again! #KH234'' the superstar wrote alongside a teaser for the new film.

The film will be jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies.

The music will be composed by AR Rahman.

Haasan is currently working on ''Indian 2'', which is directed by Shankar.

Ratnam most recently directed ''Ponniyin Selvan-I'', based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan.

The new film is expected to be released in theatres in 2024.

