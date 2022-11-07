Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Aaron Carter, 34, found dead in his home, reports say

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 02:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Aaron Carter, who won early fame as a child pop star and toured with his brother's hit band Backstreet Boys before pursuing careers in rap and acting, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Saturday, according to media reports. A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department spokesperson on Saturday afternoon confirmed to Reuters that deputies had found a deceased person at Carter's residence, and that homicide investigators were on their way to the scene, but said they could not provide further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

