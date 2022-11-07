U'khand Gaurav Samman for NSA Doval, four others

Five distinguished people from Uttarakhand, including NSA Ajit Doval and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, will be conferred with this year's Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman.

Apart from Doval, former Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, late poet and author Girish Chandra Tiwari and late journalist Viren Dangwal will be honoured posthumously with the award, a government order said.

Joshi is also the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification.

The award will be conferred upon them on the state foundation day on November 9. Instituted in 2021, Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman is one of the two highest state level civilian awards apart from Uttarakhand Ratna. Former chief minister ND Tiwari, environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi, author Ruskin Bond, mountaineer Bachendri Pal and folk singer Narendra Singh Negi were the winners of the first edition of the award.