Left Menu

U'khand Gaurav Samman for NSA Doval, four others

Five distinguished people from Uttarakhand, including NSA Ajit Doval and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, will be conferred with this years Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman.Apart from Doval, former Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, late poet and author Girish Chandra Tiwari and late journalist Viren Dangwal will be honoured posthumously with the award, a government order said.Joshi is also the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification.The award will be conferred upon them on the state foundation day on November 9.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-11-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 09:46 IST
U'khand Gaurav Samman for NSA Doval, four others
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five distinguished people from Uttarakhand, including NSA Ajit Doval and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, will be conferred with this year's Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman.

Apart from Doval, former Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, late poet and author Girish Chandra Tiwari and late journalist Viren Dangwal will be honoured posthumously with the award, a government order said.

Joshi is also the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification.

The award will be conferred upon them on the state foundation day on November 9. Instituted in 2021, Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman is one of the two highest state level civilian awards apart from Uttarakhand Ratna. Former chief minister ND Tiwari, environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi, author Ruskin Bond, mountaineer Bachendri Pal and folk singer Narendra Singh Negi were the winners of the first edition of the award.

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022