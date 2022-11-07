Release date for Arjun Kapoor, Tabu's 'Kuttey' changed

Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's film 'Kuttey' will release on January 13, 2023. The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman.

Poster of Kuttey (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
January 2023 will be special for Tabu and Arjun Kapoor's fans as the actors' film 'Kuttey' is all set to release in the particular month. On Monday, the makers announced that 'Kuttey' will arrive in theatres on January 13.

Directed by Aasman Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj. Sharing the update, Arjun took to Instagram and wrote, "Usher in the New Year with Kuttey, releasing in cinemas on 13th January, 2023."

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-series and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj. It was earlier supposed to clash with Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' on November 4.

'Kuttey' marks the directorial debut of director Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj. Previously, Aasmaan assisted his father in the projects like '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' and 'Pataakha'. Written by the father-son duo Aasmaan and Vishal, 'Kuttey' is a caper-thriller. Talking about 'Kuttey' Vishal earlier shared, "The movie is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I'm excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv's brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense."

Speaking further about the upcoming project, Vishal shared, "I have worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself. We cannot wait for the audience to witness this captivating thriller on the big screen." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

