Left Menu

Bengaluru court asks Twitter to block accounts of Congress, yatra

Also, the court ordered removing three tweets posted from the party.The twitter handles are INCIndia and BharatJodo.The court order came after a suit filed by MRT Music which is the copyright holder of the sound tracks from the film KGF Chapter 2.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:01 IST
Bengaluru court asks Twitter to block accounts of Congress, yatra
  • Country:
  • India

A dedicated commercial court for Bengaluru Urban District has directed micro-blogging site Twitter to block the handles of the Indian National Congress (INC) and its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' till the next date of hearing. Also, the court ordered removing three tweets posted from the party.

The twitter handles are '@INCIndia' and '@BharatJodo'.

The court order came after a suit filed by MRT Music which is the copyright holder of the sound tracks from the film KGF Chapter 2. It is alleged that its copyright has been infringed upon and sought a permanent injunction against the INC and its leaders from using its copyrighted music.

''Plaintiff has specifically produced CD showing the side by side file i.e., original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronised version. These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establish that if same is encouraged, plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums... will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging the piracy at large,'' the court said in its order.

The court also appointed a commissioner to audit and preserve the evidence on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022