Left Menu

Maratha outfit stalls show of Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev'

The history is distorted in Har Har Mahadev while in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sath, the depiction of Mavle soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is frightful, alleged Sambhaji Brigade leader Santosh Shinde.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-11-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 22:39 IST
Maratha outfit stalls show of Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev'
  • Country:
  • India

Members of a Maratha outfit on Monday stalled the screening of the Marathi movie ''Har Har Mahadev'' at a theatre in Pune city of Maharashtra over the ''distortion of history''. A day earlier, former Rajya Sabha member and Kolhapur royal family scion Sambhaji Chhatrapati had warned that if facts are found distorted in any upcoming films based on legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he would oppose such movies and take all efforts to stall their release.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who is a descendent of Shivaji Maharaj, had also expressed displeasure over the Marathi films 'Har Har Mahadev' (released recently) and 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat' (an upcoming project).

''Members of 'Sambhaji Brigade' stalled the screening of 'Har Har Mahadev' at a theatre in Pune and warned the theatre owner. The history is distorted in 'Har Har Mahadev' while in 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sath', the depiction of 'Mavle' (soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ) is frightful,'' alleged Sambhaji Brigade leader Santosh Shinde.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
3
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022