Riteish Deshmukh's ‘Mister Mummy’ to release on Nov 18 in theatres

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 10:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer “Mister Mummy” is set to release on November 18, the makers announced Tuesday.

The comedy-drama is directed by Shaad Ali of “Bunty Aur Babli” fame and is backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Krishna Kumar, Ali and Siva Ananth.

T-Series unveiled the trailer and also shared the release date of the movie on their official Twitter handle.

“The good news is coming your way to take you on a BUMPy ride! #MisterMummy Delivering on 18th November, 2022,” the tweet read.

“Mister Mummy” revolves around a couple played by Deshmukh and D’Souza with opposing choices when it comes to children.

“But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts on a mad, bumpy ride of comedy, drama,” the official synopsis read.

Besides “Mister Mummy”, Deshmukh and D’Souza will also feature in the upcoming Marathi movie “Ved”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

