Austrian film 'Alma and Oskar' to open IFFI 2022

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-11-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 13:55 IST
Austrian movie ''Alma and Oskar'' will open the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28. The film will be screened at festival venue INOX, Panaji, the organisers said in a press release. Directed by Dieter Berner, ''Alma and Oskar'' is a biopic depicting the passionate and tumultuous relationship between the Viennese society Grand Dame Alma Mahler (1879-1964) and Austrain artist Oskar Kokoschka (1886-1980).

Berner is a renowned Austrian film and theatre director, actor and screenwriter. He is best known for award-winning titles ''Alpensaga'' and ''Berliner Reigen''.

''Alma and Oskar'' features actors Emily Cox, Valentin Postlmayr, Anton von Lucke in pivotal roles. Berner has penned the movie along with Hilde Berger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

