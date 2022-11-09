Left Menu

15 years of Deepika Padukone: Fans celebrate her glorious journey

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has completed 15 years in the entertainment industry. To mark this occasion, fans took to social media and celebrated her glorious journey.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 16:44 IST
Deepika Padukone (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
15 years ago, actor Deepika Padukone made her grand Bollywood debut with the mega-budgeted romantic drama film 'Om Shanti Om'. Over the years, she delivered some spectacular performances and 15 years later, she is one of the top A-lister actors in Bollywood who is ruling the hearts of millions of her fans.

Making her debut alongside the "King of Bollywood," Shah Rukh Khan was the first step towards her journey and now her fans call her the "Queen of Bollywood". After delivering some outstanding performances aa Shanti Priya in Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om', Naina Talwar in 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' and the brave queen Mastani in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani' the actor's fan base crossed the borders of the country and she made her Hollywood debut alongside actor Vin Diesel in the action thriller film 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' in 2017.

Today, as she marks 15 years in the entertainment industry, her fans took to social media and celebrated her glorious journey. Take a look at what the fans say:

Deepika tied the knot with actor Ranveer Singh in the year 2018 after dating for almost six long years and they are one of the most loved couples by the fans and never fail to shower love on each other on social media. Talking about her upcoming films, she will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from that, she also has a Pan India film 'Project K' opposite south actor Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and Siddharth Anand's next 'Fighter' along with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

