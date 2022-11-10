Businessman kills wife, himself in Noida society: Police

An elderly couple living in a posh high-rise society in Noida was found dead inside their home on Thursday morning, police said. Police suspects that the man, 61, first allegedly strangled his 60-year-old wife and then hanged himself from a fan inside their room in the apartment, located under Bisrakh Police Station limits in Central Noida. The man had suffered financial losses in his business in the past but was unable to move on from it and had been owed some money which he was unable to recover, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh said. “The man has left behind a purported suicide note in which he has mentioned about the financial loss and his unrecovered dues. He has mentioned the name of a business contact, claiming that he is taking the extreme step because of him,” Singh told PTI. “An FIR would be lodged against this person on the basis of the suicide note and he would be booked for suicide abetment for further investigation in the case,” the DCP said. According to local police, the elderly man had a business of his own which went into losses a few years ago.

He lived with his wife, a son and a daughter-in-law, both of whom are working professionals, while one of his two daughters also lived in the same apartment. “The elderly couple would usually get up early in the morning. However, today, it did not. Around 10 am, their son knocked on the door of the parents' room but there was no response. He then pushed open it to find their bodies,” the officer said. “Soon, he dialled emergency 112 and the local police station was alerted about the incident. The woman was found on bed with a strangulation mark on her neck, while the man was found hanging dead in the room,” the officer added. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, police said. Mental health experts believe suicides are preventable if first observers, like children, parents or spouse or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in a person and talk to them in order to not let them doubt their self-esteem.

