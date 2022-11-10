Not Arjun Kapoor, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora said "yes" to this

Left Menu

Malaika Arora is all set to come up with her show titled 'Moving in with Malaika'. The show will be out on December 5.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 22:23 IST
Malaika Arora (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are not engaged. On Thursday, the Bollywood diva left everyone confused with her cryptic post that hinted at her engagement with her beau Arjun.

Earlier in the day, Malaika shared a stunning picture of herself, in which she can be seen smiling with all her heart. The caption on her post read: "I said YES." In no time, Malaika's post created a buzz if she and Arjun are going to marry.

Many chimed in the comment section and congratulated the couple. "What? Oh My God! It's the best news. Congratulations you two," a social media user commented.

"Congratulations Arjun and Malaika," another one wrote. However, hours later Malaika put all speculations to rest by sharing that she said yes to a new show.

Malaika dropped a poster of her reality show on Instagram with the caption saying, "I said YES... to @disneyplushotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials#MovinginwithMalaika...where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about? Streaming from 5th Dec!" In 'Moving In With Malaik', the audience will get to see guest appearances from the diva's friends and family as they spill the tea on her.

Talking more about the show, Malaika said, "For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time I am excited to shake that up a bit. With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving In With Malaika. It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day to day life with some of my closest family and friends." 'Moving with Malaika' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 5th December onwards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

