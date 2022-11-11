Saba Azad wishes boyfriend Hrithik's sister Pashmina Roshan on her birthday

Bollywood actor Saba Azad, on Thursday, sent warm birthday wishes to her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's cousin sister, Pashmina Roshan. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a picture on her stories which she captioned as, "Happiest birthday to this sweetest ball of sunshine, with the cleanest most beautiful heart - in a world full of phonies YOU are a real gem my Pash! Keep being you! It's the best!! @pashminaroshan."

In another story, she wrote, 'Off such a beauty. Happy Happy birthday my cute." Recently, a video surfaced on social media in which Pashmina could be seen cutting her birthday cake, along with actor Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and others singing for her.

Talking about Pashmina, she is the daughter of Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan. She is soon going to make her grand Bollywood debut with Ramesh Taurani's 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' opposite actor Rohit Saraf.

Speaking of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', the film went on floors in Dehradun earlier this year. Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari has helmed the project, while it is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited. As per the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships in the millennials and Gen-Z generation. The film is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishq, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury.

Meanwhile, rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February earlier this year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Talking about her work front, she recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film 'Songs of Paradise' in which she will be seen along with Soni Razdan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)