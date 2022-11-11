The Curse of Oak Island Season 10: Laginas may decode top 10 Portuguese connections

It has been almost a year since the History channel dropped the ninth season of The Curse of Oak Island. Season 9 dropped its final episode on May 3, 2022. The good news is History Channel has recently renewed the reality series for The Curse of Oak Island Season 10. The tenth season is gearing up for its release on November 15, 2022.

The real-life treasure-hunting series was tuned by nearly three million viewers each week. History premiered all the earlier seasons of the show in November. Also, the makers are steadily increasing the episode counts since it was first premiered in 2014. Therefore we could expect more episodes in The Curse of Oak Island Season 10.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 1 is titled "On Their Marks." Here's the synopsis of the first episode.

"The Lagina brothers, Rick and Marty, attempt to uncover the mysteries of Oak Island, Nova Scotia. Local experts help them explore the history, mythology and geography of the island."

Some special episodes of Season 10 were released on October 11, 2022. The episodes show "Top 10 suspects of Oak Island." Matty Blake examines the best clues and historical evidence to identify the groups and individuals most likely connected to the Oak Island Mystery. The next episode which is titled "The Fellowship's Top Ten Swamp Revelations" shows Matty Blake reveals Rick, Marty and the team's most compelling finds unearthed in the mysterious Oak Island swamp.

They also find "The Top Ten Portuguese Connections." The Lagina Brothers trying to find out who buried the treasure on the Oak Island. It is believed that the Oak Island treasure was buried on the island. According to them the top 3 suspects Prince Henry Sinclair, The Knights Baronet, and The Portuguese Order of Christ.

In the segment where Matty Blake tells Rick, Marty and the team's most compelling finds unearthed in the mysterious Oak Island swamp. Matty Blake counts down the best evidence unearthed by Rick, Marty and the team suggesting that something of great value really is buried deep in the Money Pit. Watch the trailer below the article.

The Curse of Oak Island S10 E1 will arrive on History Channel at 9 pm ET on November 15, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality series.

