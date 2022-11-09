The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 to reveal new links between Oak Island mystery & Knights Templar

Brothers Rick and Marty Lagina, along with their team, are returning to continue their mission of solving the Oak Island mystery. This time they will take the help of government authorities for exploration of the triangle-shaped swamp. The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 will start airing on November 15, 2022.

The ninth season of the treasure hunt reality series premiered on November 2, 2021 and continued till May 4, 2022. In Season 9, the Laginas came closer to unveiling the mystery of Oak Island. The series was renewed for Season 10 within a few months after the ninth season was aired.

Besides Rick and Marty Lagina, the show also stars their nephew Peter Fornetti, Alex Lagina Marty's son, and Craig Tester. Other team members include Doug Crowell, a researcher, the archaeologist Miriam Amirault, Fred Nolan, and history scholar Charles Barkhouse. Hopefully, all members are returning in The Curse of Oak Island Season 10. There could be some new additions to the team as well.

The Curse of Oak Island is a multi-season reality television series that chronicles an eclectic team of treasure hunters and their search for legendary treasure on Oak Island, off the shore of Nova Scotia, Canada. It is an American television production that premiered in Canada on the History network on January 6, 2014. The show features what is known as the Oak Island mystery, showing efforts to search for historical artifacts and treasures.

According to History Channel, to solve the 227-year-old Oak Island mystery, this time the team will work with geoscientist Dr. Ian Spooner to pinpoint the exact location of the possible treasure in The Curse of Oak Island Season 10.

Meanwhile, a new core-drilling operation will offer incredible breakthroughs including the discovery of man-made tunnels and chambers potentially related to a treasure deposit. And for the first time in their quest, the brothers will descend and explore an old shaft that may be connected to the original Money Pit.

The ninth season proved that Zena Halpern's templar map is incorrect, while Fred Nolan's observations about an ancient Portuguese presence are correct. All that gave them new hope for their mission.

In Season 10, Marty and Alex Lagina will travel to England where they will make new connections between the Oak Island mystery and the Knights Templar that support the theory of the late author Zena Halpern that the medieval religious order really may have buried treasure on the island more than seven centuries ago. There's a possibility of new locations with treasure to be discovered on the island in The Curse of Oak Island Season 10.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 1 will release on November 15, 2022, on History Channel. We will give more updates soon.

