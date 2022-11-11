'Vadh' starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta to arrive in cinemas on December 9

Veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta-led movie ''Vadh'' will hit the theatres on December 9, the makers announced Friday. Touted to be a thriller drama, the film is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal.

''#VADH starring Sanjay Mishra & Neena Gupta to release in cinemas on Dec 9,'' T-Series and Luv Films posted on their official Twitter handle. ''Vadh'' is backed by J Studio and Next Level Production. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's Luv Films is presenting the project.

Ranjan and Ankur Garg are credited as producers along with Neeraj Ruhil, Subhav Sharma and Nymphea Saraf Sandhu.

Following its theatrical run, the film will stream on Netflix.

