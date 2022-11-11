Left Menu

Rahul Vaidya's birthday wish for wife Disha Parmar is all things love

Singer Rahul Vaidya dropped a sweet wish on his wife Disha Parmar's birthday.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:03 IST
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of his wife Disha Parmar's birthday, singer Rahul Vaidya penned a heartwarming note on social media. Taking to Instagram, Rahul wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best heart in the world .. So glad that you were born on this day so that a few years later you could marry me and make my life so beautiful and so simpl. Be blessed and more baby. And this year hopefully you will control your meetha cravings ..(Put this song because I think I fell in love with you first time while shooting for this song)"

Alongside the note, he dropped a video sharing a glimpse from Disha's birthday dinner. "I love you baby..And sorry meetha I cannot stop," Disha commented.

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal. On her birthday, Disha also received a special birthday wish from her 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' co-star Nakuul Mehta.

"May you continue to be the 'mildly' excited human you are for morning shifts & the 'barely cribby with the world' person on weekends. The only human form of a costar alongside whom pretty soon we'd clock a 1000 episodes of dope television shows in the space of a decade.Happy birthday @dishaparmar from a time when both of us had NO facial hair & selfies weren't a thing, yet," Nakuul wrote. Prior to 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', Nakuul and Disha worked together in 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

