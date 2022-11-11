Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan to feature in 'Hera Pheri 3', confirms Paresh Rawal

Kartik Aaryan has been roped in to play one of the lead roles in 'Hera Pheri 3'. Paresh Rawal has confirmed the news.

Actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. Not only 'Aashiqui 3' but he will also feature in the third part of the hit comedy franchise 'Hera Pheri'. On Friday, veteran actor Paresh Rawal, the main face of 'Hera Pheri', took to Twitter and confirmed that Kartik is a new addition to the cast.

A fan on Twitter asked a question by tagging Paresh Rawal, "@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??" To which, Paresh tweeted, "Yes it is true." Reportedly, Akshay Kumar has stepped away from the franchise due to no clarity in the script.

After Paresh Rawal's tweet, KRK took to his Twitter handle and gave his followers a few other details about 'Hera Pheri 3'. According to him, producer Feroz Nadiadwala has asked Anees Bazmee to helm the third part. "Since @Sir Paresh Rawal, revealed the secret so let me give full news!@The Aaryan Kartik has singed #HeraPheri3. Paresh and @SunielVShetty will also play their roles. Producer #FerozNadiadwala has asked @BazmeeAnees to direct it," KRK tweeted.

Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Hera Pheri' was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles. Earlier Abhishek was also roped in to play one of the main characters in 'Hera Pheri 3'. However, due to certain reasons, he quit the project. Official confirmation from Kartik and 'Hera Pheri 3' makers is still awaited. (ANI)

