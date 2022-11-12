Direction took time but it was worth the wait: Bosco Martis on ‘Rocket Gang’

Bosco Martis says he was a shy kid and joining movies was never on the wishlist, but once he established himself as a choreographer in the industry, directing a feature film was a natural progression.

One of half of dancer duo Bosco-Caesar, the choregrapher and his partner Caesar Gonsalves have 700 songs, including a few music videos, to their credit. Bosco said he has been toying with the idea of directing a movie for the past 11 years.

In 2011, he was roped in to direct the Hindi remake of South Korean movie “My Girlfriend is an Agent '', to be produced by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, and a musical film on circus with Kangana Ranuat.

At the time, things couldn't materialise but Bosco, whose directorial debut ''Rocket Gang'' released on Friday, said he did not give up on the goal.

''It has taken 11 years but when the timing is right, then it happens. Maybe that is what God’s plan was. Direction took time but the wait was worth it. I was tested but with every year, I grew and learnt something,” the 47-year-old choreographer told PTI.

“Rocket Gang”, a dance fantasy comedy, revolves around a group who call themselves 'dance-loving ghosts' and start haunting the adults, forcing them to dance for their lives.

Bosco, who recently choreographed fan-favourite songs ''Nach Punjaban'', ''Rangi Sar'' and ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa'', said dance will always be an integral part of his storytelling.

“With ‘Rocket Gang’, I felt let me tell a story where the story becomes a star. There is no reference point for this film, we have created our own world,” Bosco said, adding that ''Rocket Gang'' serves the family audience.

“For a long time, there has been no children’s film. What better than horror-dance comedy. It is not scary, it is fantasy horror. So, the kids and everyone can watch it.'' Bosco said he is grateful to his filmmaker friend Luv Ranjan for the support he provided throughout the production.

''Rocket Gang'' has a screenplay by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

“Student of the Year 2” actor Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta of “Maska” fame feature in the film, alongside Mokshda, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Jason Tham and five child artists -- Dipali Borkar, Tejas Varma, Jayshree Gogoi, Aadvik Mongia and Siddhant Sharma.

The project is backed by Zee Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)