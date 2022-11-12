Left Menu

Assam teen pens novel of love, relationship, identity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 15:34 IST
Assam teen pens novel of love, relationship, identity
  • Country:
  • India

Young Ruchika Rashya Bhuyan always dreamt of writing a book, penning her thoughts, musings and fantasies, and at the age of 15, she became the proud author of her debut novel which talks of a teenage girl caught in a whirlpool of emotions.

Bhuyan wrote this story during a transformative period of her life, a departure from homeostasis and an open embrace of changes.

''Moving schools is one thing but moving cities requires you to adjust to two new sets of customs and habits: of the school and of the city,'' she says.

''The experience was not easy and anxiety rippled at my fingertips and toes for the first few days as a new student and as a new resident in this dreamy city, Mumbai, where the story is set,'' adds Bhuyan, who hails from Assam and is currently pursuing her studies in Mumbai.

''Until It Rains Again'' talks about 17-year-old Alaina who is battling with a staggering relationship, a pernicious friendship and a conventional Indian family that was perpetually at a conflict of interest with her unconventional mind.

It also touches upon the theme of LGBTQ+ rights.

For Bhuyan, writing this book was like traversing through a new tangent of emotions and experiences altogether that one creates for oneself, and traversing through that journey isn't plain sailing.

She feels writing is not all about structuring sentences with correct grammatical framework but about being able to bring to life stories and emotions people experience but do not pay heed to.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022