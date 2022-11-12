Left Menu

Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release in April 2023

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 20:54 IST
Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release in April 2023
Karan Johar (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday announced that his upcoming directorial ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'' will be released in theatres on April 28, 2023.

The family drama stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

A Dharma Productions project, the film was earlier slated for release on February 10, 2023.

Johar, whose last directorial was 2016's ''Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'', shared the news in a statement posted on Instagram.

''My heart is filled with excitement and gratitude…#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas near you on 28th April, 2023,'' he wrote on Instagram.

In the statement, the filmmaker said ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'' marks his return to his first home -- cinemas -- after a gap of seven years.

''I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my seventh film,'' the 50-year-old director said.

Johar further said the film will provide viewers the ''familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions''.

''It's that time again - to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen,'' he added.

''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'' is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022