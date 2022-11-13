Donald Trump walks his daughter Tiffany down the aisle at rehearsal dinner

Former American President Donald Trump walked his daughter Tiffany down the aisle at the rehearsal dinner. According to Page Six, the 76-year-old former president was captured on camera Friday afternoon walking down the aisle with Tiffany at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, during her wedding rehearsal.

In the photo that has now gone viral on social media, Tiffany looked stunning in a white and blue floral dress as her father, who was wearing a navy suit and a white shirt. The future bride grinned widely as a gloomy Donald led her to her future husband, Michael Boulos, who was dressed casually in a peach T-shirt and khakis outside the opulent waterfront resort.

According to Page Six, just a few days ago, Tiffany was said to be "flipping out" and worried that Hurricane Nicole would ruin her big day, which is scheduled to take place at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday. "Friday is supposed to be a welcome dinner and they aren't sure it's going to happen ... Tiffany is flipping out," a source told Page Six on Wednesday.

Page Six reports that others had to change their RSVPs after the Palm Beach International Airport closed and cancelled all flights, despite the fact that some guests were already in town when the hurricane made landfall. "Tiffany is still there. Some guests came in for the week, and they had all these things planned. It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing," the insider continued.

"They had to cancel events today and cancelled a golf outing for tomorrow. Everyone is stuck inside." Fortunately, Tiffany and her fiance were able to obtain a marriage licence on Tuesday, just before the Palm Beach County Courthouse was compelled to close.

The happy couple was planning a "lavish" wedding with up to 500 guests, a source previously told Page Six. "Tiffany has been waiting to plan a very big wedding," the insider shared. "Her fiance is from a very wealthy family, she is from a very wealthy family, and they want all their friends from around the world to be there."

"This is Tiffany's big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair," they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)