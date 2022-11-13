Left Menu

Chandan Roy Sanyal wraps filming of web series 'Shehar Lakhot'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 14:03 IST
Chandan Roy Sanyal wraps filming of web series 'Shehar Lakhot'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal on Sunday said he has completed shooting for his upcoming web series ''Shehar Lakhot''.

The actor, who features alongside Priyanshu Painyuli, Shruthy Menon, and Kubbra Sait, wrapped filming for the series in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Directed by Navdeep Singh of ''NH10'' fame, the show is about a man who, against his will, goes back to his hometown, where he is forced to face his history and prove his innocence.

Sanyal, known for starring in movies such as ''Kaminey'', ''F.A.L.T.U'' and ''Jab Harry Met Sejal'', said he had a wonderful experience working on the show.

''For this role, I stepped outside of my comfort zone and I am looking forward to the response from the audience. The audience will identify with my role when it is out, and I am confident that they will love seeing it as much as I did while filming it,'' the actor said in a statement.

''Shehar Lakhot'' is written by Devika Bhagat. Sanyal will next be seen in ''Patna Shukla'' as well as the fourth season of ''Ashram'' and Jai Mehta's ''Lootere''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022