Chandan Roy Sanyal wraps filming of web series 'Shehar Lakhot'

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal on Sunday said he has completed shooting for his upcoming web series ''Shehar Lakhot''.

The actor, who features alongside Priyanshu Painyuli, Shruthy Menon, and Kubbra Sait, wrapped filming for the series in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Directed by Navdeep Singh of ''NH10'' fame, the show is about a man who, against his will, goes back to his hometown, where he is forced to face his history and prove his innocence.

Sanyal, known for starring in movies such as ''Kaminey'', ''F.A.L.T.U'' and ''Jab Harry Met Sejal'', said he had a wonderful experience working on the show.

''For this role, I stepped outside of my comfort zone and I am looking forward to the response from the audience. The audience will identify with my role when it is out, and I am confident that they will love seeing it as much as I did while filming it,'' the actor said in a statement.

''Shehar Lakhot'' is written by Devika Bhagat. Sanyal will next be seen in ''Patna Shukla'' as well as the fourth season of ''Ashram'' and Jai Mehta's ''Lootere''.

