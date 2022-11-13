'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 million at global theaters
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-11-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 22:06 IST
Marvel Studios adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" sold $330 million in tickets worldwide over its opening weekend and set a box office record in the United States and Canada, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co on Sunday.
The sequel to 2018 Oscar-nominated blockbuster "Black Panther" racked up roughly $180 million at domestic theaters Thursday night through Sunday, the highest total ever for a film opening in November.
