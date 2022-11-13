Left Menu

'Seclusion' star Nicole Pacent joins 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' in recurring role

13-11-2022
'Seclusion' star Nicole Pacent joins 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' in recurring role
'Westworld' and 'Seclusion' star Nicole Pacent has joined the cast of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' in a recurring role. According to Deadline, she will portray Rebecca, a lawyer with the DOJ who reveals disturbing news about the fate of the BAU.

With the incorporation of serialised aspects into the framework of the series, 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' will advance and broaden the franchise for streaming audiences. The first season of the CBS drama series Criminal Minds, which aired from 2005 to 2020, focused on the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, the finest of the best who investigated the worst of the worst. An UnSub who has used the epidemic to create a network of other serial killers poses the biggest threat yet to the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers in the Paramount+ series. The crew must find them one murder at a time as the world starts to open up again and the network becomes functional.

As per a report by Deadline, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster are among the original cast members who are reprising their roles. Joe Mantegna is another. CBS Studios and ABC Signature are the producers of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'. The showrunner, executive producer, and writer for the show are all Erica Messer. In addition to Glenn Kershaw directing and executive producing, Breen Frazier and Christopher Barbour will also serve as executive producers. Mark Gordon will also serve in this capacity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

