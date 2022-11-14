Left Menu

Tara Sutaria unveils her first look from 'Apurva'

Tara Sutaria unveiled her first look from the film 'Apurva' on social media. Tara Sutaria looked fierce in the picture of 'Apurva'

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 14:44 IST
Tara Sutaria unveils her first look from 'Apurva'
Tara Sutaria (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria, on Monday, unveiled her first look from the film 'Apurva'. Taking to social media, the 'Heropanti 2' actor shared a picture of herself posing with a clapping board.

In the picture, Tara looked fierce, strong and gave an intense look. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "She's fierce, she's strong, she is #APURVA."

Apurva is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will see Tara Sutaria in a never seen avatar, based on a story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end. Earlier in July, Tara announced the film on her Instagram with a special post that she captioned, "Fearless has a new face, and her name is #APURVA! I am so honoured and thrilled to play such a strong, powerful young woman. Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-wracking tale that keeps you hooked till the end."

About 'Apurva', the 'Student of the year 2' actor earlier stated, "I couldn't have asked for a better script and as a young woman it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I'm thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds." 'Apurva' marks the 26-year-old actor's first female-oriented film of her career.Produced by Murad Khetani and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Tara was recently seen in an action thriller film 'Ek Villain Returns' which gathered decent responses from the audience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022