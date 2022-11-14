Left Menu

"I will expose the reality of what Pakistan did to me," says Adnan Sami

Signer Adnan Sami, on Monday, took to social media and criticised the establishment of Pakistan. In his post, he promised to expose the reality of what Pakistan did to him.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 16:16 IST
"I will expose the reality of what Pakistan did to me," says Adnan Sami
Adnan Sami (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Adnan Sami, who renounced his Pakistani citizenship and became a citizen of India in 2016, has penned a shocking note on Instagram, criticising the establishment of his former country. In his Instagram post, he promised to "expose the reality " of what Pakistan did to him.

He wrote, "Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me-- period. I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pak." https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck7sq8lPAYx/?hl=en

"One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which not many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years, but will choose the right moment to tell all," he added. Adnan's post has left everyone curious.

"What actually happened? Can't wait for you to spill the truth," a social media user commented. "You can't imagine how much we love you, Sir. I wish you were here in Pakistan, working with your son Azaan and doing concerts everywhere together. I'm sure there must be some very serious issue that forced you to leave Pak. But always remember, you have your true fans here, who love you soo much and listen to your music since the beginning," another one wrote.

Adnan was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022