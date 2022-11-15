Len Goodman announces retirement from 'Dancing with the Stars' after Season 31

Surely, it's the end of an era on 'Dancing With the Stars', as Len Goodman, the head judge on the reality series, has announced his retirement from the show after Season 31. According to Variety, the dance coach and judge has been on the ABC-turned-Disney Plus show since Season 1. "This will be my last season judging 'Dancing With the Stars,'" the judge, 78, said on Monday's show as quoted by Variety. "I've been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I've decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain."

He added, "It's been such a wonderful experience for me and look forward so much to next week's finale. I'm sure it's going to be absolutely brilliant." Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough all broke down in tears after he made his news, expressing their deep sorrow for the adored juror.

As per a report by Variety, from its inception in 2004 until 2016, Goodman served as the chief judge for the BBC One dancing show 'Strictly Come Dancing.' When the 2005 season of 'Dancing With the Stars' debuted, he was named the show's lead judge alongside Inaba and Tonioli. Due to schedule conflicts and responsibilities to his family, he did not serve as a judge during season 21. He gave brief presentations on several dance forms in Season 29, but he avoided visiting the United States because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The panel of judges for 'Dancing With the Stars' could remain the same with three judges or add guest judges as they have in the past. Julianne Hough, a professional dancer on the shows from seasons 4 through 8, served as a guest judge for several seasons before joining the panel as a permanent judge from seasons 19 to 21.

On November 21, 'Dancing With the Stars' will air its Season 31 finale on Disney Plus. (ANI)

