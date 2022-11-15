President lays foundation stones for defence laboratory and road project during MP visit

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday virtually led the foundation stones for a defence micro-biological containment laboratory which will come up in Gwalior and a road project on the first day of her visit to Madhya Pradesh. Addressing a gathering after attending a civic reception hosted in her honour by the state government at Raj Bhavan in the evening, the President said the people of Madhya Pradesh have made an invaluable contribution to Indian culture and developmental journey. The President virtually laid the foundation stones for the 'Maximum Micro-biological Containment Laboratory' of the Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) at Gwalior and the Ratapani-Itarsi road project of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Referring to the Obeidullaganj-Itarsi road project worth Rs 417.15 crore, the President said it will provide better connectivity to the people and the DRDE lab will help the country in effectively dealing with menaces like COVID-19 in future.

“The people of Madhya Pradesh have made invaluable contributions to Indian culture and developmental journey,'' the President said. She referred to great poet Kalidas, Sangeet Samrat Tansen, and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar while underlining the rich spiritual and cultural heritage in MP.

“From the great poet Kalidas, Sangeet Samrat Tansen, and Lata Mangeshkar, many talents were born in Madhya Pradesh. Former President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma was the son of this soil. The birthplace of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is Mhow. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's brilliant personality and glorious political life initially developed in Madhya Pradesh itself,” the President said. The President also noted that Madhya Pradesh has the largest forest cover in the country in terms of area. ''The state has made impressive achievements on many parameters of development. The GDSP has increased by almost three and a half times in the last decade. It ranks among the leading states in the production of food grains,'' she added. MP governor Mangu Bhai Patel and state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed the gathering on the occasion. The President will address a conference of women's self-help groups (SHGs) in Bhopal on Wednesday before returning to New Delhi.

