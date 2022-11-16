One Piece Chapter 1067 will reveal interesting connections between Egghead & Vegapunk’s brain

One Piece Chapter 1067 will release on Sunday, November 20. You can read the Japanese manga chapters online for free on Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

The last few chapters have given a new twist to the storyline. Since the Straw Hats came to Egghead Island, they faced several wonders of the pirates' world. The crew is divided into two parts, and they witness different faces of scientist Dr. Vegapunk. The World Government wants to kill the scientist, but the reason is still unknown. Egghead Island is the island of the past and its technology is similar to the technology of the Ancient Kingdom.

Some of the secrets of Vegapunk have been revealed, but there is more mystery ahead to read. Mangaka EiichiroOda will reveal the mystery of the World of One Piece that has been kept secret for around 25 years.

A preview of One Piece chapter 1067 suggests that Vegapunk may reveal something about the legendary treasure One Piece.

"A Never-ending voyage! Are we approaching the secret of One Piece??"

"The emperors that advent in the sea!!What will happen to the world!?"

The spoilers for One Piece chapter 1067 are yet to be out. One Piece Chapter 1067 initial spoilers suggest fans could see a great chapter ahead. Chapter 1066 features Shaka saying to the Straw Hats that he has something to show them. Vegapunk or Shaka may reveal the secrets of the Ancient Kingdom and Devil Fruits in the new chapter.

Fans could also get updates on Kuma's race and his transformation in One Piece Chapter 1067. EiichiroOda could also say the backstory of Monkey D. Dragon.

Besides, CP0 is arriving on Egghead Island. The fight between Blackbeard Pirate and Trafalgar D. Water may also merit a description in Chapter 1067 of One Piece.

The raw scans for the chapter will come two to three days before the release. But we would advise all fans to read the One Piece manga after its release on official platforms.

A trusted source named Redon recently revealed a big spoiler on Egghead Island. The spoiler reads:

"Vegapunk was born with a genius brain but he also ate 'Nomi Nomi No Mi,' (Vegapunk bites his own tongue trying to say the name of the Akuma No MiLol). The fruits allow Vegapunk's brain to store unlimited Information, but his brain also grows large with data absorbed.

The upper half of the giant egg on "Egghead" Island is made up entirely on Vegapunk's brain and it's still growing. That part of the egg is called "Punk Records."

