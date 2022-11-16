Kartik Aaryan introduces his obsession 'Kainaaz' in Freddy's new poster

Kartik Aaryan, on Wednesday, introduced his fans with his obsession 'Kainaaz' in the upcoming crime-thriller 'Freddy'. On Wednesday, Kartik took to Instagram and unveiled his obsession in the film.

Sharing the look, he wrote, "Meet Freddy's Obsession - Kainaaz @alayaf." https://www.instagram.com/p/ClAwcxavOFd/

As the teaser showcased Kartik as the 'lonely, naive, nervous, honest, introvert, shy' dentist among many more qualities of the actor's character. He is seen treating patients in a clinic in the daytime. In the nighttime, he turns into a murderer as he drags a body into a forest. In this monochrome poster, Alaya F seems to be his new target. Alaya's half face is revealed in the poster. Kartik was seen donning an intense look with a blood stain on his hand. On the other hand, Alaya look scared and shocked.

Recently, the crime-thriller 'Freddy' released its first song on YouTube. Titled 'Kaala Jaadu', the track is accompanied by a well-choreographed music video featuring Kartik dressed in a tuxedo surrounded by a number of masked girls in black dresses

Sharing more details about his complicated character, Kartik said, "Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me.I am glad to be a part of Freddy and excited to see the audience's reaction for the film." Alaya said, "I was very excited to be a part of Freddy as soon as I heard the story. Kainaaz was a challenging character for me, I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things to get into character. I feel so grateful for this opportunity! It's helped me widen my horizons, and it's also enabled me to explore a whole new side of myself. With Kartik, Shashanka Sir and all the other members of the team, I couldn't have asked for a better experience!"

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, 'Freddy' will be out on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

